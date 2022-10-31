‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Nick Offerman & ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Lead Talia Ryder Join GameStop Pic ‘Dumb Money’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Offerman (Parks And Recreation) and Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) are the latest names to have joined the stacked cast of Black Bear and Sony’s movie Dumb Money.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Myah’la Herrold.

Pic tells the story of the fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs Goliath GameStop short squeeze that impacted Wall Street.

Currently in production, the film is being directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network. Script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum.

Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie are producing. Executive producers include Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Schuker Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich. Black Bear Pictures is fully financing.

Sony Pictures also holds Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa, India and select Asian rights.

Parks And Recreation and Devs star Offerman will play Sydney in Paramount’s Mission Impossible 8. He recently starred in Peacock’s The Resort and HBO Max’s upcoming series The Last Of Us. Ryder is best known for her breakout role in Sundance hit Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which was picked up by Focus. She went on to be cast as Tessa in West Side Story and plays American ballet dancer Joy Womack in upcoming biopic Joika.

Offerman is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen. Ryder is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.