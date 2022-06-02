Parkland Victim’s Dad Calls Jim Jordan A ‘Liar’ Over Claims On Gun Legislation

The father of a victim in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, tweeted at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) “you’re a liar” over his claims on Thursday that Democrats haven’t done their job on gun control legislation.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Jordan accused Democrats of “political theater” in their “Protecting Our Kids Act” legislation saying they failed earlier to reach out about “markups” or changes in the proposed legislation.

“Democrats never once reached out to us to seek our input on the legislation we are considering here today,” Jordan claimed.

But Fred Guttenberg — whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaimie, was one of 17 people killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — pointed out that he and others testified three months ago about the proposals, but Jordan skipped most of the hearing.

“Perhaps had you not spent most of the time out of the hearing, you would remember,” Guttenberg snapped in a tweet.

Guttenberg also angrily took on other Republicans over their testimony Thursday on the proposed legislation.

He hailed criticism of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who blasted Gaetz for urging a waiting period before taking any action on gun control.

“He acted as if we’ve had two shootings in America,” Cicilline said disdainfully of Gaetz’s proposal. “We are responding to thousands and thousands and thousands of shootings in this country over the last decade. We waited too long already.”

“Honor the memories of those who we’ve lost to gun violence by taking this issue seriously and being committed to finding a solution,” he added.

Gaetz responded that Americans cherish their guns, to which Cicilline asked, “Do they cherish their children, Mr. Gaetz? All children in America are at risk.”

