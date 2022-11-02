Parkland parent Michael Schulman calls for Nikolas Cruz to be murdered in jail

The enraged parent of a Parkland school massacre victim called for killer Nikolas Cruz to be murdered in jail at his sentencing Tuesday.

Michael Schulman, whose son, teacher Scott Beigel was murdered during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said he prayed for Cruz to suffer a “heinous” end behind bars.

Schulman told the court during his victim impact statement that he had an upcoming birthday and longed for only one grim gift.

“My hope, my prayer, is that for my birthday present I get word you are dead,” he said while jabbing his finger in Cruz’s direction.

“That the prisoners and the inmates you associate with execute the judgment that this court can’t.”

In a verdict that left the families of Cruz’s 17 victims stunned, a jury opted against applying the death penalty in the case. Bound by that decision, Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Cruz to life late Wednesday.

Michael Schulman and his wife Linda Schulman’s son Scott Beigel was a teacher who was among the 17 killed during the Parkland shooting in 2018, YouTube / Law & Crime

In calling for extrajudicial justice, Schulman said he pined for Cruz to die in excruciating fashion.

“I hope that it’s the most painful judgment ever,” he said. “I hope that when your final death comes, you will have the same fear, the same agony as the 16 people you killed and my son. Hope that your death is slow and agonizing.”

Schulman who earlier called Cruz a “piece of s–t,” warned his son’s killer of the often brutal nature of prison violence.

“Because it won’t be like a state execution,” he said. “Prison justice is a bitch. When your fellow inmates execute the death penalty that you deserve, they will do so in such a cold, calculating, heinous manner that you’ll be wishing the state of Florida had executed you in the compassionate way they must execute by law.”

Cruz appeared to listen to Schulman’s remarks attentively, fixing his eyes on the vengeful father.

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison. REUTERS

Beigel, 35, a geography teacher, was struck by Cruz’s bullets after he opened up his classroom door to provide shelter to fleeing students.

Another parent echoed Schulman’s calls for revenge, telling the court that he would “celebrate” Cruz’s jailhouse slaying.

Parkland parent Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 massacre. AP

“I think that one of the reasons you did this was to be famous,” said Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was shot dead in the carnage.

“I think that someone will steal that fame. Whoever takes care of you will own that fame. Someone will. You’re going to die before me. And I will celebrate when you die.”