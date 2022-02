Four years after his son Joaquin was killed in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Manuel Oliver climbed a crane near the White House to pressure President Joe Biden to act on gun violence. CBS News’ Natalie Brand reports.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.