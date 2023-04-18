Parking Garage Collapses In Lower Manhattan, People Injured: NYFD – The Hamden Journal

A parking garage has collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS News and a local NBC news affiliate, citing FDNY officials. Reports say least three people are reported injured. It is unclear how many may be trapped.

The collapse reportedly took place on Ann Street near Nassau Street at around 4 p.m., which is about the time people begin to leave work.

NBC News says the second floor of a five-story parking garage collapsed into the first floor. Images from the scene seem to indicate cars fell through the top level to those below.