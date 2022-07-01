Parisa Fakhri To Recur In Season 4 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) is the latest recurring cast member announced for What We Do in the Shadows Season 4. The actress will be on the acclaimed comedy series based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary feature for a total of seven episodes.

What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). In the shocking Season 3 finale, airing last October, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin.

This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

Fakhri will play Marwa, one of Nandor’s 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Executive Producers on the series are Paul Simms, Clement, Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. The show produced by FX Productions has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons, and returns for its fourth on July 12th.

Fakhri plays Naima Perry on Paramount+’s SEAL Team and has also previously appeared on such series as Into the Dark, Mom, Shameless, Suburgatory and Castle, along with films like Robert Schwartzman’s indie, Dreamland. She is repped by David Dean Management.