Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Gianluigi Donnarumma clash after Champions League exit

Expectations were high for the Paris Saint-Germain superteam that boasts international stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, so an early exit from the Champions League was always going to be tough to swallow.

But after PSG lost 3-1 to Real Madrid Wednesday to fall out of the round of 16 on an aggregate score of 3-2, Neymar, the Brazilian forward, and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reportedly clashed in the locker room and had to be separated by teammates.

According to ESPN, both players had a heated exchange at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with each blaming the other for the loss. ESPN reported they squared up to each other before they were separated.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar reacts to his team’s loss in the Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

PSG took a commanding 2-0 aggregate lead Wednesday, including an all-important away goal, when Mbappé opened scoring against Real Madrid in the 39th minute.

But PSG collapsed in the middle of the second half, when Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema unleashed a hat trick in the span of 17 minutes that eventually pushed Madrid through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the most prestigious tournament in European football.

ESPN reported that Neymar confronted Donnarumma about a mistake that led to Benzema’s first goal, in the 61st minute, while Donnarumma responded that it was Neymar who had conceded possession that eventually led to Benzema’s second goal, in the 76th minute.

ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that people close to Donnarumma denied the clash took place.

“It’s unbelievable,” Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the match. “It’s impossible to accept. Overall we were the better team. It’s so disappointing. The emotion of the game changed. You give Real Madrid belief, and at the Bernabéu of course, it’s difficult to manage the situation. The team was so affected. It’s so unfair. It changed the way the game went completely.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neymar clashes with teammate after PSG’s Champions League exit