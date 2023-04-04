Paris Hilton shares sweet new photos of son Phoenix: ‘My whole heart’

Paris Hilton kicked off the week by sharing adorable new photos of her baby boy.

The 42-year-old reality star posted four black-and-white snaps of her and her son, named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on her Instagram on April 3. In the first photo, she wears a black dress while she holds a clothesless Phoenix in her arms.

“My whole heart,” the new mom captioned her photos — taken by photographer Dennis Gocer — adding a heart-eyes and blue heart emoji. “#MommyMonday.”

The following photos are of Hilton in a white sweater, as she cradles her little one in her arms and nuzzles against him.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate in January.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer captioned her Jan. 24 post, also including a blue heart emoji and a photo of her hand holding her baby’s hand.

In February, Hilton told TODAY.com that she was “loving being a new mom.”

“He is such an angel, I’m so in love with him,” Hilton said, adding that fans will get to see more of her life as a new mom in Season Two of her current reality show, “Paris In Love.”

“It’s going to include everything. My whole journey, everything about becoming a new mom, my baby,” she said. “We’re shooting basically every single day. So they are capturing it all.”

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 14, the proud mom revealed why she kept her son’s birth a secret and didn’t even tell her family, including mom Kathy Hilton.

“I just feel like my life has been so public and I just wanted something for me,” she said. “I didn’t want the media and people online just speaking about my son even before he was here on this earth.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com