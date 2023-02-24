Paris Hilton says she had her baby via surrogate because of teenage abuse, other ‘trauma’: ‘I want a family’

Paris Hilton recently said her decision to have her newborn baby Phoenix via surrogate wasn’t related to her age.

The “Cooking with Paris” star, 42, told Glamour UK for its February issue she would have chosen to have her baby with a surrogate even if she was 20 years old.

“I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo [Canyon School] of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that,” the hotel heiress said of her allegations she was sexually abused by staff at a Utah boarding school when she was a teenager.

In October, she wrote on Twitter about her memories of the alleged abuse.

PARIS HILTON TALKS ABOUT BEING A ‘SEX SYMBOL’ AND BELIEVING SHE WAS ASEXUAL BEFORE MEETING HUSBAND CARTER REUM

Paris Hilton said she decided to have her baby via surrogate because of fears stemming from past sexual abuse and trauma from watching a woman give birth.

“Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn’t understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs.'”

Hilton told Glamour she was also “traumatized” after witnessing a woman give birth on her early 2000s reality show “The Simple Life.”

“But I want a family so bad,” she added. “It’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared. … Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Paris Hilton shared a glimpse of her new baby on Instagram last month.

The 42-year-old, whose first son was born last month, said she and husband Carter Reum would love to have a girl. They have frozen embryos and are looking into the surrogacy route again.

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in 2021.

She said friend Kim Kardashian turned her on to surrogacy in the first place.

“I’m using the same doctor, Dr Huang, who’s the best, and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [the surrogate] to make sure that they’re healthy,” Hilton said. “And we’re in the process of everything now, so it’s a lot.”

In the wide-ranging and personal interview, Hilton also revealed that she had an abortion in her early 20s.

“This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” she explained. “I was a kid, and I was not ready for that.”