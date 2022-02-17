Paris Hilton rings in 41st birthday with animal-print bikini pics aboard a yacht: ‘Birthday Girl in Paradise’

Paris Hilton is ringing in her 41st birthday with celebratory pics.

On Thursday, Hilton shared a handful of photos of herself rocking an animal-print bikini paired with matching shoes and a headpiece. She also donned cat-eye sunglasses.

Hilton was seen aboard a yacht for several of the snapshots, while in the others she posed on the beach.

“Birthday Girl in Paradise,” Hilton captioned the Instagram post. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes! #ThatsHot #BirthdayQueen.”

PARIS HILTON ON HUSBAND CARTER REUM: ‘THIS IS MY TWIN FLAME’

Paris Hilton is ringing in her 41st birthday with celebratory pics. FOX via Getty Images

In addition, she tagged the location as “PARADISE.”

Hilton received a flurry of birthday tributes, including from Kim Kardashian , who took to her Instagram Stories to wish her pal a happy birthday with a slew of pics of the pair.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Happy Birthday @parishilton Xo,” Kardashian wrote.

Hilton recently opened up to Fox News Digital about celebrating Valentine’s Day for the first time as a wife. The hotel heiress said “I do” to businessman Carter Reum in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles. The star-studded wedding included celebrity guests Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts and Kyle Richards, just to name a few.

Hilton told Fox News Digital she has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year.

“Well, my birthday is three days after Valentine’s Day, and his birthday is like a week before mine,” she gushed. “So we always do a joint birthday.”

Hilton recently opened up to Fox News Digital about celebrating Valentine’s Day for the first time as a wife. The hotel heiress said “I do” to businessman Carter Reum in November 2021 at a private estate in Los Angeles Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hilton noted at the time that her beau had something special up his sleeve.

“He told me he is taking me somewhere,” said the star. “I have no idea where we’re going. He loves doing that, like a surprise trip for Valentine’s Day and my birthday. He’s such a romantic.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report