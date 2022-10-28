Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson Thriller Nabbed By Other Angle Pictures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Other Angle Pictures has picked up international rights to the stacked ensemble erotic horror Alone At Night (previously known as 18 & Over).

The slasher pic is directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos from a screenplay by Giannopoulos and Diomedes Raul Bermudez.

The film follows Vicky (Ashley Benson), a young woman looking for an escape after going through a tumultuous breakup. After retreating to a friend’s remote cabin in the woods to clear her head, she continues modeling sexy lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only, live-streaming website. But when the power goes out, Vicky discovers something terrifying awaiting her in the dark — a masked killer wielding a crowbar who’s hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.

Benson (Pretty Little Liars) stars alongside Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), Luis Guzmán (Traffic), model Winnie Harlow, musician G-Eazy, rapper A$AP Nast, Paris Hilton, Lindsey Pelas (Extraction), John Robinson (Lords of Dogtown) Cassius Corrigan (Huracán), and Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver). Social Media influencers Lindsey Pelas, Twan Kuyper, Steven Spence, Cheyrelle Fontenette, Shannon Hamilton, and Clara McGregor round out the cast.

The film’s original score was composed by G-Eazy, marking the rapper’s first film score.

The deal was negotiated by Olivier Albou for Other Angle Pictures and Rhea Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Vertical Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights.

Other films on the Other Angle slate include Simone, a Woman of the Century by Olivier Dahan. Billed as an “intimate and epic portrait,” the film charts the life and political battles of iconic French stateswoman and women’s rights champion Simone Veil. The film stars Elsa Zylberstein, Rebecca Marder, Olivier Gourmet and Elodie Bouchez.

Warner Bros. released the biopic in France on 620 prints and it has reached 800.000 admissions in 2 weeks. The film has been sold in the US, Canada, Latam, Spain, Benelux, Switzerland, Portugal, Australia, and Japan.