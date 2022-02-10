The Hamden Journal

Parents react to Governor’s decision on masks in schools

Parents react to Governor’s decision on masks in schools

Oxygen

Man Found Guilty Of Stepdaughter’s Murder, Forced Her To Take Lethal Dose Of Heroin

A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.