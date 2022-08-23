Parents outraged by prep school librarian suspended by Twitter

Parents at Manhattan’s tony Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School are up in arms over the elementary school librarian — who was suspended from Twitter briefly this month for having tweeted, “Burn White Straight Male Librarianship to the Ground.”

Ingrid Conley-Abrams, 43, wrote the tweet in 2015 but was apparently suspended for it recently after the message was deemed hate speech.

One mother at the $59,000-per-year school said she has been concerned about the outspoken philosophies of Conley-Abrams — who also frequently comes into classrooms to teach, according to three mothers who spoke to The Post — for several years.

“How can I feel comfortable sending my white 9-year-old son into her library or classroom?” the mother said. “What if my son wants to be a librarian? How safe and nurtured are my kids going to be by this person?

“If a student posted that they want to burn down or shoot up a library they would be expelled,” the mother continued. “In addition she’s claiming that gender is fake and she [tweeted] that she wants to keep students from matriculating in the Ivy League. Are parents aware this is what they are paying almost $60,000 a year for?”

Parents said librarian Conley-Abrams (above), whose Twitter bio includes the phrase “Gender is fake,” was introduced to them as a gender expert. Twitter

“Sadly, the students at my school only go on to Ivy League colleges so I’ve truly failed them with my queer, free-wheeling godless radical hotbed of a library. :(” Conley-Abrams tweeted in 2020.

Conley-Abrams’ Twitter bio includes the phrase “Gender is fake.” The librarian, who has tweeted both about being non-binary and that “I am not a woman,” has also tweeted about husband Timothy Conley — whose Linked-In indicates that he is a librarian himself, at Manhattanville College in Queens.

After the account was reinstated, Conley-Abrams tweeted on Aug 15: “White cishet male librarians, I’m sorry. You did it. You made the bad one go away. But I’m back + love white guy librarians more than ever! Thanks for everything you do!”

She was apparently suspended recently for this 2015 Tweet. Twitter

Another mother said Conley-Abrams first showed up on her radar when parents at Columbia heard about a school panel, “Talking to Children about Anatomy, Gender, Sexuality, Puberty and Pregnancy,” for grades pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students in 2020.

“Ingrid was introduced as a ‘gender expert’ on the panel, which was weird enough to begin with but is typical of what’s going down at New York City private schools,” said the second mother. “Why is a librarian also a ‘gender expert’? And why is there a panel about talking about gender and sex and pregnancy to 4 and 5-year-olds?”

Conley-Abrams did not respond to an email from The Post but immediately took the Twitter account private. The school’s headmaster, William Donohue, also did not respond to The Post.

Conley-Abrams has also angered parents with tweets about the Ivy League. Twitter

“It is really difficult for parents,” one mother at Columbia told The Post. “They don’t want any of this. They want a school aligned with their family values. But if you speak up about this publicly your kid is likely to get kicked out of school and you and your husband could lose your job. It’s not fair.”

A third mother who spoke to The Post said that her child’s experience with Abrams-Conley was that the library was “forever pushing” trendy woke books about gender identity, like “It Feels Good to be Yourself” or Ibraham Kendi’s “Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Anti-Racism and You.”

“People like Ingrid in the schools are so self-important,” she said. “They think their way is the only way: ‘This is what I believe and this is what the kids in my classroom are going to believe and that’s the end of it.’ There’s no questioning of it and no debate. It’s terrifying.”

In June 2021, Columbia Grammar and Prep parents complained that the school had inserted critical race theory into the curriculum. Brian Zak/NY Post

In May 2021, Columbia parents tipped off The Post about a workshop called “Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn,” taught by Justine Ang Fonte, who was then a health educator at another another elite prep school, Dalton.

The often-explicit slide presentation and lecture by Fonte to 120 children included lessons on how porn takes care of “three big male vulnerabilities”; statistics on the “orgasm gap” showing straight women have far fewer orgasms with their partners than gay men or women; and photos of partially-nude women, some in bondage, to analyze “what is porn and what is art.”

Fonte’s presentation, some of which was seen by The Post, included a list of the most searched pornographic terms of 2019, including “creampie,” “anal,” “gangbang,” “stepmom” and more.

In June 2021, Columbia parents who complained that the school had inserted critical race theory into the curriculum laid out their case in a lengthy video.

The 38-minute clip about Columbia Grammar & Prep includes an email from the school to parents announcing an “anti-racism” statement and audio of a purported interview with a “diversity, equity and inclusion” coach consulted by the school.