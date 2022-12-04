Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say two victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’

The way two of the four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13, “don’t match,” parents of slain student Kaylee Goncalves contend.

“I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday.

The grieving dad was pressed if he was referring to his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, who was sleeping in the the same bed as Goncalves when the horrific attack occurred.

“They don’t match,” he repeated. “Their points of damage don’t match.”

“I’m just going to say it,” he continued. “It wasn’t leaked to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral.”

“I sent my daughter to college — she came back in a box,” he said. “I can speak on that.”

The two 21-year-old college seniors were fatally stabbed in their home near the university’s campus along with roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20, in the early hours of Nov. 13. carn

Three weeks later, police have not named any suspects or motive in the senseless slaughter.

Goncalves’ family also told NewsNation on Friday that police were not being forthcoming providing information to the families of the victims — and that their investigation in some instances seems to have moved too quickly.

“I just feel like there’s been a couple individuals that were cleared very fast that maybe should not have been,” said Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother,

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

Police have said they cleared several people, including the person who made the 911 call and two other roommates in the house who were unharmed in the terrifying attack.

In another interview, the heartbroken Steven Goncalves said the family has held off on holding a funeral service for Kaylee because the killer seems like the “sick kind of twisted person” who would show up to the service.

“My wife’s biggest fear, part of the reason we didn’t have a funeral, is because she couldn’t be guaranteed that that monster was going to not be there,” he told ABC News early last week.

The mystery killer has been on the loose for three weeks, leaving police in Moscow, Idaho, scrambling as parents of the victims grow more frustrated with the lack of answers.