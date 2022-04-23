Parents Of 12-Year-Old Demand Answers After Teacher Cut His Hair Without Permission

A couple in Minnesota is angry after their son’s teacher cut his hair without her permission. The boy’s parents were shocked when he returned home, explaining the school did not notify them of the incident.

The 12-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, told his parents that his teacher had cut his hair during school hours.

According to CBS 4 in Minnesota, Daetney McReynolds, one of the young boy’s mothers, told the news outlet that her son was proud of his long hair.

“It was actually growing pretty well,” Daetney said. “actually, he was thinking about all [sis] kind of styles he wanted to do with it.”

Tadow McReynolds said that her son was worried about his parents’ reaction to what his teacher had done.

“And he said, ‘Are you guys going to be mad?,” Tadow said. “We were like, ‘For what?’ He pulls his hat off and goes, ‘My teacher cut my hair.”

When Tadow asked him why the teacher cut his hair, he replied that he was mad, and the teacher came over and offered to help.

“‘I was just really angry … I was just mad and then my head was down,” Tadow said. “and the teacher come over and said, ‘Let me fix it for you.”

As a result, Tadow is angry that no one contacted her or her wife when her son had a breakdown.

“What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way,” Tadow said. “common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?”

KMOJ Radio’s William Baker told WCCO 4 that a person’s hair is their crown in the Black community. Baker said the incident demoralized the young man, taking away his pride.

“It just demoralized him, just take his pride away,” Baker said. “And now his hair is being put in a situation where people are dictating how he should look.”

In time for the young boy’s fresh start at a new school, the radio host contacted Barber Big Lew who showed up with his mobile barber business.

Tadow posted a video of her son’s new haircut on Instagram, thanking Baker, his barber Big Lew, and the community for stepping in to help.

“I [sic] an my family just wanna say THANK YOU for all the support an RIGHT PEOPLE who stepped in. We never wanted to post that video of our son for views or likes SIMPLY FOR HELP,” Tadow wrote. ” I’m not ignoring anyone either there is a ton of people hmu give me time.”

She said that her son plans to grow his hair back out and thanks those who helped her son understand that everything will get better.

“Son has a fresh new haircut… An said he will be growing his hair back out, He also said tell you guys he “LOVE YOU” literally his words lol… He neverrrrr use that word loosely,” Tadow wrote. “Never never so thank y’all again for making sure our son knows he’s a child an things will get better… Thank you @[100006662201410:William BakeShow Baker] ,@[85992791356:89.9 KMOJ “THE PEOPLES STATION”] , tiff Love, Big Lew of @[122438854462721:HairCut City], @[100047142883836:Georgia Fort] @[100000274033662:Reg Chapman Wcco] THANK YOU EVERYONE YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE…. Y’all stay safe an stay blessed.”