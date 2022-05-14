Parent Party endorses Lee Zeldin, GOP candidates for top statewide offices

A new political party which will be on the ballot in November has endorsed Lee Zeldin for governor.

The Parent Party of New York advocates for school choice, support for police and term limits. In addition to Zeldin, the group endorsed a uniform slate of Republican candidates for the state’s highest offices, including Allison Esposito for Lt. Governor, Paul Rodriguez for Comptroller and Joe Pinion for United States Senate.

“All across America, a national political movement is empowering parents to take back control of their child’s education from the classroom to the school board,” Patrick Donohue, Chairman of The Parent Party of New York, said in a news release announcing the endorsements. “This national movement is empowering citizens to take back control of our democracy from City Hall to State Capitols to the halls of Congress.”

While the Parents Party is quick to point out it is also backing registered Democrats too, the endorsements appears to dovetail with a concurrent Republican goal to collect signatures for Zeldin to appear on independent lines.

“It is critically important that we continue to collect petition signatures on the Independent Nominating Petition for Lee Zeldin as quickly as possible,” said state GOP chairman Nick Langworthy in a May 9 email to supporters. “This is a critical project to elect Lee Zeldin and the statewide ticket in November. I am counting on all of you to help in this effort.”

Reps for both groups did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post.