Parent in bunny suit hands out condom-filled Easter eggs at Texas elementary school

A parent dressed in an Easter Bunny costume caused “chaos” after handing out eggs filled with candy — and some packed with unopened condoms — at an elementary school in Austin, Texas.

“Not sure this is the Austin weird I signed up for,” parent Nathan Jensen said in an April 14 social media post.

The candy and condom giveaway happened during pickup time, Jensen said.

Gullett Elementary School officials sent a letter to parents explaining what happened and saying that the visit had not been planned or approved by staff, KXAN reported.

“We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” a district spokesperson told the outlet. “It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent.”

Officials spoke with the parent in the costume, and the Austin ISD Police Department is investigating whether to press charges, KEYE reported.

But it may have all been an accident, Jensen wrote in a tweet.

The parent is a pharmacist who was taking part in a safe sex clinic while dressed in the bunny suit, Jensen said in a tweet. Afterward, they went to pick up their second-grade student from school and decided to hand out candy, in costume.

The parent “got mobbed by kids” and called her husband to bring more candy-filled eggs, the tweet said. “Her husband brought the wrong eggs,” and “chaos ensued.”

McClatchy News has reached out to Austin ISD officials for comment.

