Paranormal Park’ Animated Series Canceled At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley are closing out their summer adventures at Netflix after the streamer canceled the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park.

The series, which is based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, has been axed after two seasons.

The series, which features the voices of Emily Osment and Zach Barack, follows the adventures of Barney Guttman, a gay transgender teen boy who finds a new job as a security guard of Phoenix Park and Norma Khan, a 17-year old autistic Pakistani American girl who is also part of the security team.

The duo balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes.

The series, which is produced by Blink Industries, launched in June 2022 with a second season premiering in October.

Steele revealed the cancelation on Twitter. He said, “It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you Dead End is over.”

“Obviously, we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers’ room for season three. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the power that be don’t want any more,” he added. “Honestly, we were lucky to make it through everything happening in the last few years. And I want to emphasize my gratitude to Netflix for commissioning the show and for giving us the freedom to tell this story. We made history together and I couldn’t be prouder of those twenty episodes and every single member of our crew.”

He thanked the fans and Netflix and added that is “working hard” on the third and final DeadEndia book, which he hopes will offer fans some “closure”.