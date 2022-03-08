Paramount’s BET UK Unveils Shows On Queer Culture, Music & Dating – The Hamden Journal

Black entertainment channel BET UK has unveiled five originals including shows on queer Black Britain narrated by Gina Yashere, Black British music and relationships.

The five programs will complement the BET U.S. pipeline on the Paramount-owned channel, which moved to Channel 5 streamer My5 last year and is now overseen by Cicelia Deane.

The shows include Moments That Shaped: Queer Black Britain, which is narrated by Bob Hearts Abishola creator Yashere, The Evolution of Black British Music, and Dating Black from director Tonye Mak, designed to inspire meaningful discussions about what makes Black love “radical, transformative and aspirational.”

Iconic Albums (2000s) and Me And My Mum round off the quintet.

“This is an exciting raft of new commissions which solidifies us as a go-to destination for Black British stories,” said Deane. “Whether it’s being Black and queer, Black love, the role family plays in reaching your potential or a deep-dive into Black British music, each commission tells an important story of Black British culture.”