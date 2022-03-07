Paramount+ Unveils Fourth UK Original ‘The Blue’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+’s international drama commissioning spree continues and The Hamden Journal can reveal New Pictures/Viacom International Studios (VIS) thriller The Blue, with filming set to commence in Thailand later this year.

The Blue comes fresh off the back of announcements for UK shows Flatshare, Kenneth Branagh’s A Gentleman in Moscow and the Sexy Beast remake, along with dramas from Germany and South Korea, as the Paramount streamer doubles down on international scripted shows and gears up for multiple European launches later this year.

Penned by White House Farm’s Kris Mrksa and directed by The Serpent’s Hans Herbots, The Blue stars Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star) and Rhianne Barreto (The Outlaws) as Lana and Kitty, two best friends on the run from the UK police. Together they find refuge on a romantic yacht called The Blue, crewed by a group of enigmatic, beautiful people who sail through South East Asia living a life of endless beaches, ocean and parties. But The Blue harbours dark secrets and when greed and lust drive the crew to make some terrible moral compromises, it leads to the death of one of their own.

Filming starts in the Spring, with the seven-parter also featuring The Power of the Dog’s Sean Keenan, It Chapter Two’s Jay Ryan and Metro Manila’s Jake Macapagal. Additional casting will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Sebastian Cardwell, Paramount+’s Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, said the show “promises viewers a heady mix of intrigue and escapism, delivered by an ensemble cast of UK and international talent.”

“We have worked hard to develop a UK drama slate for Paramount+ which is distinct in its variety, with options for standalone hits as well as returning series,” he added.

“The Blue, together with the titles we have already announced and those on the way, will showcase the creative excellence of our local production community.”

All3Media-backed New Pictures is the producer of BAFTA-nominated ITV drama Des, Netflix’s The Innocents and Starz’ The Spanish Princess (with Playground). Paramount’s in-house streamer VIS is responsible for the majority of Paramount+’s international scripted shows, with the U.S. media giant eager to retain rights.