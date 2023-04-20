Paramount+, TVing Launch Korean Series ‘A Bloody Lucky Day’, ‘Queen Woo’ – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ is expanding its global Korean originals slate with two new series, A Bloody Lucky Day and Queen Woo, which the streamer will launch exclusively on its global platform. In South Korea, the series will be available on TVing, the streaming service launched by Korean powerhouse CJ ENM.

Both series were produced under the global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM, which includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVing, as well as the development of Korean original series. Paramount+ will stream the series in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

A Bloody Lucky Day is an action thriller series about an ordinary taxi driver who gets entangled with a customer that turns out to be a serial killer. Directed by Pil Gam-Sung (Hostage: Missing Celebrity) and written by Kim Min-sung and Song Hanna, the series is produced by CJ ENM’s production house Studio Dragon, The Great Show and Studio N.

The cast is headed by Lee Sung-min (Reborn Rich), Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist) and Lee Jung-eun (Parasite).

Queen Woo is a period drama directed by Jung Se-kyo (Oh! My Gran) and written by Lee Byoung-hak (The Royal Tailor). Jun Jong-seo (Bargain) heads the cast of the series, playing Queen Woo who became the first woman in Korean history to become queen twice. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Paramount+ recently announced that its Korean drama series Yonder, which launched globally on April 11, ranks as the most watched international series in the U.S. so far this year. The streamer is also enjoying success with Korean original Bargain, which was awarded Best Screenplay at the Canneseries Awards in France last night. Bargain will launch on Paramount+ this summer.

“These achievements highlight the exceptional value and storytelling that our partnership with CJ ENM brings to our platform worldwide”, said Marco Nobili, EVP and General Manager, Paramount+ International.

“We’re incredibly proud of our Korean content that is finally taking the global stage, engaging viewers and fans on Paramount+ and beyond,” said Catherine Park, Senior Vice President, Head of Streaming & Regional Lead Asia, Paramount.

Hye-jung Hwang, Chief Content Officer at TVing said: “Recently, colorful TVing original series in different genres such as fantasy action, thriller and historical drama have entered the global awards ceremony competition both domestically and abroad. We will continue to expand the global competitiveness of K-content with well-made original series that feature a large scale and a unique worldview.”