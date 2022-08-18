Paramount+ To Honor ‘Star Trek’ Actor Nichelle Nichols – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ will remember trailblazing Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols during its Star Trek Day event next month.

The event will feature a “special video to honor the impact and influence” of Nichols, who portrayed translator communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series. Nichols, who died last month at the age of 89, broke down barriers with her portrayal of Uhura in the series and later in its film franchise.

As one of the principal players on the Star Trek original series, Nichols shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history with costar William Shatner. Nichols voiced Uhura on Star Trek: The Animated Series and appeared in the first six Star Trek films. She became a lieutenant commander in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and then a full commander in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Throughout, she was a powerful symbol for African Americans and a fan favorite in the various projects.

The third annual Star Trek event also will feature conversations and cast from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, along with additional programming.

The global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 12 PM, at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center.