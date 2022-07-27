Paramount+ Sets Release Date For Sanaa Lathan Movie – The Hamden Journal

Sanaa Lathan’s On the Come Up will be hitting Paramount+ on Friday, September 23 in U.S., Canada, Italy and later in the year in offshore territories.

The movie directed by the the Succession Guest Actress Drama Series Emmy nominee is also making its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which runs September 8-18.

On the Come Up is based on the novel by New York Times No. 1 bestselling author Angie Thomas, who also wrote The Hate U Give. The pic stars newcomer Jamila C. Gray as Bri, a 16-year-old gifted rapper who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

On the Come Up also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, Lathan and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+. “On the Come Up is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

Produced by Temple Hill and State Street Pictures, and directed by Lathan, On the Come Up was adapted by Kay Oyegun. The film is produced by George Tillman, Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Angie Thomas and Timothy M. Bourne and executive produced by John Fischer.