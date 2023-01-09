Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date For Drama Series – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ said Monday that its freshman series Fatal Attraction is set to premiere April 30 with two episodes airing back to back.

Series executive producer Alexandra Cunningham on Monday during the show’s panel at TCA teased how the drama will be similar to the hit 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

(L-R_ Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet and Lizzy Caplan

“The screenwriter of the film James Dearden said, to him the character of Alex Forrest is not a study in madness, but rather a sad, tragic, lonely woman under pressure from a really hard job. As a frequently sad, not at all tragic, and not as lonely as I wish I was but under pressure from a really hard job, I wanted us to go in a slightly different direction,” said Cunningham.

She continued, “This reimagining of Fatal Attraction shares a lot with the iconic original film, but it also is about entitlement and midlife crisis and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system, as well as Cluster B personality disorders, isolation, of fathers and daughters, and murder. It’s about how some people just can’t take a win. It’s about self-image and what we’ll do to protect it and also what happens when someone doesn’t have one. And if we’ve done our job, which these actors and their colleagues definitely did, they think that your sympathies will shift more than once.”

Written by Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.