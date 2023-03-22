Paramount+ Sets Italian Version – The Hamden Journal

Italy has become the latest territory to jump on the RuPaul’s Drag Race hype.

Paramount+ has greenlit a version in the West European nation shortly after the unveiling of editions of the World of Wonder smash in Brazil, Germany and Mexico plus a Global Drag Race All Stars. The show will launch on Paramount+ in Italy before being rolled out to the U.S. and Latin America.

“Drag Race has become a global phenomenon and we were honored to be there from the beginning with the incredibly talented team of RuPaul and World of Wonder,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

“As we expand Paramount+’s global footprint, it was important to recapture Drag Race in key international markets and also build an interconnected competition series – with a new Global Drag Race All Stars – it’s like a global Super Bowl for Drag.”

World of Wonder CEOs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said the Italian version will help them “continue our mission to spread the joy of drag around the world.

The news was unveiled as Marco Nobili, Paramount+’s EVP and International General Manager, addressed Lille’s Series Mania this afternoon.