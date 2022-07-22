Paramount+ Series Sets Voice Cast, Teaser Trailer — Comic-Con

Danny Pudi (Community), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park) and Zeno Anderson (Big City Greens) are among 11 voice actors cast in Paramount’s upcoming original animated series Transformers: EarthSpark. Also cast are Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), Zion Broadnax (Day Shift), Benny Latham, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cissy Jones (The Owl House) and Diedrich Bader (Better Things). The news was revealed Friday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. A first-look clip also was released. You can watch it below.

The 26-episode series, part of the Transformers franchise, hails from Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Entertainment One. It introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family. Transformers: EarthSpark is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. in November, and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.

More from Deadline

Character descriptions follow below.

Mikayla plays Robby Malto, a smart 13-year-old boy with an abundance of moxie and charisma. Robby is frustrated by his family’s recent move to a small town until he discovers Transformers bots and is now living the ultimate dream.

Broadnax is Morgan ‘Mo’ Malto, Robby’s 9-year-old younger sister. Though she’s emotionally mature for her age, she’s able to look at everything with a wide-eyed sense of optimism and hope. For her, family comes first no matter who you are or where you’re from.

Latham portrays Dot Malto, the mother to Robby and Mo, surrogate mother to the Malto-bots, and wife to Alex. She’s a loving mother and ex-soldier, so she can flip that switch when she’s pushed.

Story continues

Briones is Alex Malto, the father to Robby and Mo, surrogate father to the Malto-bots, and husband to Dot. He’s a college professor with a Ph.D. in Transformers History who loves sharing his Filipino heritage and wealth of Transformers knowledge with his human and bot kids. He can also rattle off dad jokes like a pro.

Khavari portrays Twitch Malto, an Earth-born Terran born out of primordial sludge in the cave waters of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, like her brother Thrash. She’s a keen observer of everything around her.

Robinson plays Thrash Malto, an Earth-born male Terran and a cheeky wild child. Like his sister, Twitch, he was born out of primordial sludge in the caves of Witwicky, Pennsylvania. He’s a bringer of fun and good times with a happy-go-lucky attitude.

Pudi portrays Bumblebee, a fun-loving veteran Autobot who serves as a mentor to the Terrans as they learn what it takes to be Transformers robots. Bumblebee has a lot to learn about being a big brother and role model. He’s suddenly in a position of authority, which makes him nervous and afraid to show any cracks.

Tudyk is Optimus Prime, a courageous Autobot leader who has forged a new alliance with humans. The birth of the Terrans has given him renewed hope for the future.

McCann plays Megatron, the father of the Decepticon faticon who believes in making any sacrifice necessary for the survival of Cybertronian civilization. He’s a headstrong idealist but isn’t unwilling to adjust his strategy when victory hangs in the balance.

Jones is Elita-1, the physically gifted and confident second-in command of the Autobots. Elita-1 is fair and never overbearing to the team. She listens to everyone and is a bot the Terrans look up to.

Bader plays Mandroid, the villain. He was a scientist-soldier in the war, jaded and ultimately, very anti-Cybertronian. With this new anti-Transformer ideology, he believes Earth and its humans need his protection and surmises that the annihilation of all Cybertronians is the best for the planet.

Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Mikiel Houser, Executive in Charge of Production and for eOne by Kari Rosenberg. Hasbro, maker of the Transformers: EarthSpark toyline, also is a production partner on the animated series.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.