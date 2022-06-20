Paramount+ Series Casts Four – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth) are set as the young leads in Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. The series hails from Jeff Davis, developer and executive producer of the 2011 MTV series Teen Wolf, and MTV Entertainment Studios where Davis is under a deal.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Davis serves as writer and executive producer. Joe Genier serves as executive producer and Mike Elliott is co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler serves as executive producer and pilot episode director.

Production gets underway next week in Atlanta, GA. The series is set to premiere later this year in the U.S. and in Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland and the UK as well as Italy and in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film, Teen Wolf The Movie.

Jackson, who will next star opposite Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo in Paramount+’s Honor Society, is repped by Gersh and Goodman Genow Schenkman.