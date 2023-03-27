Paramount Hires Former Activision Blizzard, Snap Exec To Run IR – The Hamden Journal

Paramount Global has named Kristin Southey EVP, Investor Relations, effective immediately. She succeedes Anthony DiClemente, who will remain with the media company through mid-April to ensure a smooth transition.

Southey reports to Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra. She heads the team responsible for cultivating relationships with the global investment community and become a key member of Paramount’s finance leadership team. IR is a key function for publicly traded company, these days more than ever in terms of working with Wall Street analysts as they model coverage with the media and entertainment business, the stock market and the broader economy posing particular challenges.

Southey was previously IR chief and treasurer at Activision Blizzard and head of IR at Snap. She’s held senior positions in treasury, financial planning and accounting at Philip Morris and AIG and helped lead the IPO of Athene Holding.

“Kristin is a talented and well-respected IR leader who we are thrilled to welcome to Paramount,” said Chopra, calling the exec “ideally suited to communicate to the investor community how the Company’s global, multiplatform strategy is positioned to create value at a time when our differentiated approach shows momentum across content and platforms.”

Chopra thanked DiClemente, a former financial analyst himself, “for his many contributions to Paramount, including building a best-in-class IR function. His depth of knowledge and passion for our company have been essential in educating the financial community on Paramount’s strategy and value proposition since the merger of Viacom and CBS.”

DiClemente joined CBS from Wall Streeet firm Evercore in June of 2019 as IR chief and stayed to run the combined operations when the companies merged later that year.