Paramount CEO Says New ‘Jackass’ Series In Works For Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said a new Jackass series is in the works based the recent release of the latest film in the franchise.

“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we are working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” the chief executive said on a call with analysts today following quarterly earnings.

He didn’t elaborate but the tidbit came as the CEO described theatrical films as a great “springboard” for streaming content including spinoffs like a previously announced “Sonic The Hedgehog” series.

