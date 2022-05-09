Paramount+ Bags C5 Drama ‘Compulsion’ — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ Acquires Drama ‘Compulsion’ From Eccho Rights: Paramount+ has added a drama from its Paramount Global stablemate Channel 5 to its collection in several territories around the world. The streamer has tapped distributor Eccho Rights for Compulsion, which recently aired in the UK, for exclusive rights in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics. Moving On producer LA Productions made the show in association with Sweden-based Eccho. The family drama, from writer Sarah Deane, follows a woman on the edge of losing everything who meets a stranger who seems to have the answers to her problems. Leanne Best (Cold Feet) stars alongside Anna Chancellor (The Watch) and Hayley Mills (Pollyanna).

Australia’s ABC Welcomes ‘Long Lost Family’: Australian public broadcaster ABC has wrapped a deal for the first eight seasons of ITV family reunion series Long Lost Family with Amsterdam’s Lineup Industries. In the UK, the human interest show is a Wall to Wall production for ITV. It is based on Dutch format Spoorloos (Without a Trace), which has sold around the world — to the likes of TLC in the US and TV4 in Sweden. ABC’s deal also includes the first three seasons of follow up show Long Lost Family: What Happened Next.

Zinc Media’s Red Sauce Expands With Hires: British factual producer Red Sauce has hired a trio of staff for its development and production teams. Jess Mitchell, whose credits include BBC shows We Are Black and British and The Rap Game, joins as Development Producer, while Jack Dargov becomes Development Senior Assistant Producer and Nikki Nerini-Hobbs is named Production Executive. Part of indie group Zinc Media, Red Sauce is known for shows such as Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.