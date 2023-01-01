Paramount Announces Return Date For Drama – The Hamden Journal

Paramount Network delivered some bittersweet news Sunday about the return of Yellowstone. Now that Jamie (Wes Bentley) has declared war on his governor-dad John Dutton, we’re not going to see how that plays out until this summer.

That’s right, cowboys: the Taylor Sheridan drama isn’t returning until the dog days. We’re not even sure the exact premiere date; Paramount is only promising a mid-year berth. You can find a recap of the midseason finale here.

Season 5 has already been a big one for Yellowstone. After watching how the trailer shattered streaming records (14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release), Paramount reported that the Yellowstone premiere was up 52% in adults 18-34 (2.53 Live+Same Day vs. 1.67) compared with the Season 4 debut. More than 12 million viewers tuned in to the episode across multiple Viacom-owned platforms.

Besides the core cast, season five featured the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein. Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri also joined the cast.

Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.