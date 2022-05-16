Paradigm Talent Agency Relocating To West Hollywood – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm will be relocating its L.A. offices from 8942 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills to the Green Building of West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center, at 8687 Melrose Avenue, a representative for the agency has confirmed. Paradigm, which had been based at Wilshire since 2018, will begin occupying its new L.A. office space this month.

The Pacific Design Center is a multi-use facility designed by architect Cesar Pelli, FAIA, which serves the needs of the design, entertainment and arts communities by providing public and private spaces for screenings, exhibitions, lectures, meetings, special events and receptions. Paradigm will now be neighbors with other entertainment industry firms based there including A24, Den of Thieves, DKC News, Landmark Theatres, MGM, Pluto TV and SOS Beauty.

Paradigm has opted for an office that suits the business needs of the company moving forward, with a clear and driven focus on artist-first bespoke representation, as well as open collaboration across their Talent, Motion Picture & Television Literary, Theatrical, Music Crossover, Book Publishing, Media Rights, Content and Brand Partnerships departments. At the same time, in an effort to deliver a more thoughtful, collaborative and forward-thinking work environment, it is shifting to a hybrid work model for its employees, offering them a new level of flexibility to more effectively manage their professional and personal lives.

Founded 30 years ago by Sam Gores, Paradigm Talent Agency provides global representation to a diverse and dynamic roster of artists and content creators. Recent signings include Quo Vadis, Aïda actor Joes Brauers, Our Flag Means Death actor Vico Ortiz and Pretty Little Liars alum Sasha Pieterse.