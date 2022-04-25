Paradigm Signs ‘Dirty Lines’ & ‘Quo Vadis, Aïda’ Actor Joes Brauers – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed Dutch actor Joes Brauers, whose credits include Netflix series Dirty Lines and Oscar-nominated drama Quo Vadis, Aida?

Six-episode Dutch Netflix series Dirty Lines, which premiered April 8, charts the story of the first phone sex lines in The Netherlands in the 1980s.

Brauers recently starred in the feature Do Not Hesitate, which world-premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and was the Dutch entry for the international Oscar this year. He previously co-starred in Quo Vadis, Aïda?, which was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards, won Best International Film at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and won Best European Film at the 2021 European Film Awards.

Brauers will next be seen starring in Undergrowth, a short film premiering at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Previous credits also include HBO’s The Little Gangster, Netflix’s Kappen!, and Amazon’s acclaimed WWII thriller The East.

Brauers continues to be represented by Henneman Agency in Europe.