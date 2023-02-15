Papua separatists release images of New Zealand pilot taken hostage

Philip Mehrtens Papua rebels hostage Indonesia Asia pilot New Zealand – West Papua Liberation Army via AP

Papua separatists have released video footage of a New Zealand pilot who was taken hostage a week ago.

Philip Mehrtens was seized by rebels who stormed the single-engine plane he was flying after it landed in the remote mountainous province of Nduga.

They set the plane alight, releasing the five passengers, but detaining the 37-year-old pilot.

The separatists, members of the West Papua National Liberation Army, which is fighting for independence from Indonesia, had promised to treat him humanely.

In the video, which was sent to the BBC, Mr Mehrtens was wearing dark shorts, a denim jacket and a black T-shirt, and was surrounded by rebels armed with guns, bows and arrows.

He also appeared to read a statement from the rebels repeating their demands, in a dispute dating back to Indonesia seizing control of the region in the Sixties.

Papua, formerly a Dutch colony, had declared independence in 1961. However, the region came under Indonesian control in 1969 following a controversial UN-sponsored referendum.

Mr Mehrtens had been moved to an area under the rebels’ control and was being held as a bargaining chip.

Sebby Sambom, the group’s spokesman, had told The Telegraph that the rebels were unwilling to speak to the “enemy” in Jakarta, but would negotiate the pilot’s relief with Australia and New Zealand.

“If New Zealand and the Australian government don’t want to respond to our demands, we will not release him,” he said

“But he will stay with us and we will ask him for training for our young people training for flying.”

Mr Mehrtens was being held because New Zealand had co-operated with the Indonesian government.

The rebels have demanded New Zealand cut links with Jakarta, which it accuses of carrying out genocide against the Papuan population.