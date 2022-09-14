PANW Stock Split Complete As Palo Alto Networks Joins Google, Amazon, Shopify

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Wednesday became the latest technology company to pull off a stock split this year. PANW stock joins Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) amid a bear market.







In the first day of trading post-split, Palo Alto stock slipped 0.7% to 181.64 on the stock market today.

PANW stock had retreated just over 1% this year as of the market open on Wednesday. Palo Alto announced its 3-for-1 stock split on Aug. 22.

Google completed its 20-for-1 stock split after the market close on July 15. GOOGL stock has dropped more than 6% since. Overall, Google stock is down nearly 28% this year.

PANW Stock: Making Shares More Affordable

Amazon’s 20-for-1 stock split took effect June 6. AMZN stock has advanced 3.5% since that date. But Amazon stock has dropped 24% in 2022.

Shopify completed a 10-for-1 stock on June 28. SHOP stock is down nearly 7% since the split. Further, Shopify stock has plunged 76% in this year amid the bear market in technology stocks.

In the long run, the splits of Palo Alto, Google, Amazon and Shopify stock are geared to make shares more affordable for retail investors.

According to Bank of America, companies that announce stock splits see their shares gain 25% one year after the announcement. That compares with the S&P 500’s average gain of 9%. But those gains did not take place during bear markets.

