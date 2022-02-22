PANW Stock Rises As Next-Gen Product Growth Drives Earnings Beat

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported January-quarter earnings and revenue Tuesday that topped Wall Street targets. PANW stock climbed as guidance came in above expectations.







The cybersecurity company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the market close.

PANW stock climbed 6.3% to near 505.50 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Palo Alto said profit rose 12% to $1.74 per share on an adjusted basis. Including acquisitions, revenue rose 30% to $1.31 billion, the company said. Analysts expected earnings of $1.65 per share on sales of $1.28 billion.

PANW Stock: Billings Top Estimates

Further, billings came in at $1.61 billion, up 32% from a year earlier, compared with estimates for $1.52 billion. Palo Alto said annual recurring revenue for next-generation products rose 70% to $1.43 billion vs. estimates of $1.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Palo Alto said it expects per-share earnings in a range of $1.65 to $1.68 on revenue of $1.355 billion.

Analysts had projected earnings of $1.63 a share on revenue of $1.346 billion. Palo Alto forecast billings of $1.6 billion compared with analyst estimates of $1.587 billion.

Meanwhile, the company has spent over $3.4 billion making 10 acquisitions over the past three years. With roots in the “firewall” network security market, Palo Alto aims to build a broad cloud-based security platform.

Firewall appliances protect computer networks by blocking online intrusions and monitoring web-based apps.

Solid Relative Strength Rating

Heading into the Palo Alto earnings report, the cybersecurity stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 90 out of a best-possible 99. PANW stock had retreated nearly 17% from an all-time high of 572.67 set on Dec. 27.

The IBD Computer-Software Security group ranks No. 104 out of 197 industry groups tracked, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

