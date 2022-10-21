Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Associated Press

Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term

A former UCLA student who stormed the U.S. Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Wednesday to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the building. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also sentenced Christian Secor, 24, of Costa Mesa, California, to three years of supervised release after his prison term, court records show. Secor was a follower of “America First” movement leader Nicholas Fuentes, “a public figure known for making racist statements, celebrating fascism, and promoting white supremacy,” a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.