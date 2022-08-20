Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral ‘likely’ out for season with foot injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral’s rookie season appears to be ending before it even began.

The third-round pick out of Mississippi suffered a foot injury that is likely to end his 2022 campaign, per multiple reports.

Corral wasn’t expected to compete with veterans Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for the starting job this year, but this is still a disappointing bump in the road of his development as a rookie.

Now, he’ll go on the shelf and work on rehabbing the injury, likely setting his sights on a comeback next season.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire