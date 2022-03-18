Panthers reportedly not signing S Tyrann Mathieu

Maybe he didn’t intend to, but former Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston started a little fire on Friday morning.

Now, to be fair, he never specifically mentioned the safety he was referring to by name. Regardless, it somehow grew to be Tyrann Mathieu and it kept on growing . . .

. . . and growing . . .

. . . and growing . . .

. . . and gro . . . hey, is that you, Robby Anderson . . . ?

Well, to every fan’s (and apparently player’s) disappointment, that won’t be the case. As according to Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers do not intend to sign the three-time All-Pro defender.

Mathieu, who will be entering his 10th NFL campaign in 2022, is going to be a catch for somebody, though. The man affectionately known as “Honey Badger” is just about as sure as they come, as he’s played and started in 79 of a possible 81 games over the past five seasons.

Plus, he’s done it at a consistently high level. Between 2019 and 2021, Mathieu has secured two of those All-Pro distinctions, two Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers, however, should be fine—as Woods is no slouch either. The newly-inked safety was the only player in the league this past season to play every single one of his team’s defensive snaps.

He may be no “Honey Badger,” but Woods is plenty sweet enough for Carolina.

