Panthers react to Tuesday’s crazy QB news

Big quarterbacks were making big moves on Tuesday . . . and the Carolina Panthers, of course, weren’t involved in either of them.

The opening salvo was fired by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who came to terms on a four-year, $200 million extension. On an annual basis, the deal now makes the four-time MVP the highest paid player in league history.

Not to be outdone, the Denver Broncos stacked some resources of their own to reel in nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson less than two hours later. The Seattle Seahawks, in return, will be getting two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder as well as quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris for Wilson and a fourth-rounder.

And although the Panthers weren’t in on either of these guys, they did express some disbelief on Twitter amidst a wild and historic day in the NFL.

