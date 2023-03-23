Panthers’ Eric and Marc Staal latest NHLers to refuse to wear Pride jerseys

Eric and Marc Staal became the latest NHL players to opt out of wearing Pride jerseys during pre-game warmups, refusing to don the special uniforms before the Florida Panthers’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The two brothers issued the following statement, citing their religious beliefs as the reasoning behind the decision.

“After many thoughts, prayers and discussions we have chosen not to wear a pride jersey tonight.

“We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey.

“Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs.

“We hope you can respect this statement, we will not be speaking any further on this matter and would like to continue to focus on the game and helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup.”

Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers opted out of wearing Pride jerseys. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

