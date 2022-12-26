Panthers bring back former All-Pro CB Josh Norman for unexpected playoff push

Josh Norman, seen here during his 2015 All-Pro season with the Panthers. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

With Jaycee Horn sidelined with an injured wrist and a playoff berth at stake, the Carolina Panthers are looking to a familiar face at cornerback.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they’re signing Josh Norman, who emerged as an All-Pro in Carolina in 2015 as one of the game’s most notable cornerbacks. He’ll initially sign with Carolina’s practice squad. He’ll be eligible for the game-day roster on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Norman, 35, never replicated his All-Pro form from 2015, but remained a starter in the NFL for the better part of six seasons since. He has not played in 2022 after starting 14 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks was the defensive backs coach for Carolina during Norman’s initial tenure with the team that saw Norman develop into a shutdown corner during his 2015 All-Pro season. Opposing quarterbacks rarely challenged Norman that season and frequently paid the price when they did.

Norman defended 18 passes that season while tallying four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He returned two of his interceptions that season for touchdowns. Norman received votes for Defensive Player of the Year and parlayed his season into a five-year, $75 million contract with Washington with $50 million in guarantees. He played four seasons of the deal in Washington, where his battles with then New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. madre regular headlines.

Norman never approached his All-Pro level in Washington, but was a four-year starter with a penchant for forcing turnovers. In 58 games in Washington, Norman recorded seven interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He joined the Bills for 2020 before playing in San Francisco in 2021. It’s unclear how much he’ll be able to contribute in Carolina at 35 years old with no on-field football experience this season. But Wilks trusts him, and the 6-9 Panthers have played themselves into unexpected playoff contention with three wins in their last four games.

Carolina would clinch the NFC South with wins in the final two weeks of the season. They would take control of the division with a win over the 7-8 Bucs, a team they previously beat in Week 7, 21-3. They’ll then close the season against the 6-9 New Orleans Saints, a team they beat in Week 3.