Pamela Mastropietro’s mom wears shirt with daughter’s remains to killer’s hearing

The mom of an 18-year-old Italian woman who was raped and murdered by a Nigerian drug dealer wore a T-shirt showing the teen’s dismembered body in court to protest his appeal of part of his conviction.

Pamela Mastropietro was raped and butchered by 32-year-old Innocent Oseghale in the central Italy town of Macerta in January 2018.

Oseghale — who stuffed the teen’s mutilated remains inside two suitcases and dumped them in a ditch — was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder, rape and destruction of a body.

On Wednesday, the brute appeared in court in Perugia to appeal his rape conviction, claiming he did not sexually assault Mastropietro in a bid to shorten his sentence, the Italian news outlet ANSA reported.





The victim’s mother, Alessandra Verni, attended the hearing wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with harrowing images of her daughter’s remains — including her decapitated head lying on a pathologist’s table.

The anguished woman and Oseghale nearly came to blows and had to be separated as he was led away shouting: “Enough judicial oppression!”

As she confronted the ruthless killer, Verni screamed: “Tell me! Tell me what you want!”

She told reporters outside the courtroom: “Have you seen what they did to her? That man, who raped and tortured her, should rot in jail!”, the US Sun reported.





Verni told La Stampa she wore the shirt as a “wake-up call,” saying that “after five years I am losing faith in justice.

“I wonder what is the point of re-prosecuting Oseghale, questioning sexual violence and opening up the possibility of a sentence reduction,” she told the Italian news outlet.

“Did he not exercise enough violence to merit life imprisonment? Anyone who saw those images knew that if they were made public they would shake consciences,” Verni added.





The grieving mom also renewed her appeal to capture Oseghale’s accomplices.

“There were other people with Osenghale the day he killed Pamela. I feel that no one is being investigated. No one is looking for these men,” she said.

Mastropietro met Osenghale after she left an addiction recovery center in early 2018 and was looking for drugs.





Police later found her blood-stained clothes in Oseghale’s home.

Her murder prompted Luca Traini, a right-wing militant, to shoot and wound six African migrants in a drive-by revenge shooting in Macerata.

In March 2021, he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, ANSA reported.





Oseghale, who arrived in Italy in 2014 as an asylum-seeker, began selling drugs after he dropped out of a refugee assistance program, The US Sun reported.

If the appellate court acquits him of rape, his life sentence could be shortened.