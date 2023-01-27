Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, vows to leave her $10M in his will, ‘whether she needs it or not’

Pamela Anderson visits “The Howard Stern Show” on Jan. 25 at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters were only married for 12 days but her effect on his life — and his on hers — has lasted much longer.

“I will always love Pamela, always in my heart,” Peters told Variety for a story published Friday. “As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

Their relationship hasn’t always been so clear-cut.

Peters, the producer of both the 1976 and 2018 A Star Is Born movies, plus blockbusters like 1988’s Rain Man and Tim Burton’s Batman the following year, met Anderson at the Playboy Mansion in 1990. She’d only been in the city for a day.

According to Variety, Anderson was soon living with Peters, and he gifted her with cars and clothes and all things sparkly. Both told the publication that their relationship was not romantic at the time.

Producer Jon Peters and model Pamela Anderson attend the premiere of “Glory” on Dec. 11, 1989, at the Cineplex Odeon Cinema in Century City, Calif. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Fast forward to January 2020, and the two married in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif., only to end their union less than two weeks later.

Peters told the New York Post‘s Page Six that the marriage ended as soon as he had paid off some of his new wife’s debts, because she was “broke.”

Peters disputed rumors going around at the time that Anderson ended things because he was “too controlling,” and that she knew she had “made a terrible mistake” within two days of the ceremony.

He said that, despite reports, the Baywatch actress was the one who had initiated the marriage.

“Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” he told the newspaper. “I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.'”

Story continues

Meanwhile, she reportedly tweeted that the legal paperwork was never filed, so there was neither a marriage nor a divorce. She called Peters a “lifelong family friend” with whom she’d had a “bizarre theatrical lunch.” Anderson said she had “no hard feelings.” And the 200K? She said that was untrue.

But in the new interview, the Love, Pamela author described Peters as “great,” someone who has “been a huge influence on my life.” She added, “I love him to death.”