Pamela Anderson says Tommy Lee ‘lost it’ after ‘Baywatch’ kiss

Pamela Anderson is looking back on the havoc her relationship with then-husband Tommy Lee caused on the set of Baywatch. (Photo: Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic)

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to jealous husbands and boyfriends, but her ex-husband Tommy Lee’s behavior on the set of Baywatch took it to another level.

The actress, 55, who will soon release her memoir, Love Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, opened up about the rampant jealousy in her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer in an interview with the Guardian.

“Tommy was so jealous,” Anderson recalled, noting that the rocker would drive to the set of Baywatch every day in his Ferrari for “wife time.” “I thought that’s what love is.”

Anderson played lifeguard C.J. Parker on the hit show, a role that included the occasional onscreen romantic moment. According to her journal, Lee had an outburst following a scene in which she had to kiss co-star David Chokachi, who played her love interest, fellow lifeguard Cody Madison.

“I had to kiss David Chokachi but I didn’t tell Tommy,” Anderson wrote at the time, as revealed by the Guardian. “He lost it. He trashed my trailer on the set, put his fist through a cabinet. I apologized for not telling him — lying, as he put it — and told him it wouldn’t happen again.”

According to the actress, Lee went on to drive his car into the makeup trailer and disappeared. Soon after, Anderson tried to overdose on vodka and Advil.

“I wanted it to be over a few times,” she noted, adding that her younger brother Gerry confronted Lee at the hospital for messing up his big sister’s life and career. She and Lee ultimately divorced in 1998, but they briefly reconciled a decade later.

Following her relationship with Lee, Anderson had several other relationships that she says were rife with jealousy. Ex-husband Kid Rock, whom she wed in 2006, was so jealous of her friendship with photographer David LaChapelle that he refused to believe he was gay, Anderson claims. In an effort to save her from the problematic men in her life, LaChapelle and the artist Daniel Lismore both offered to marry her, though Anderson turned them down.

“I said: ‘I can’t do that to my mother. I can’t marry my gay best friends,'” she told the Guardian. “David’s like: ‘We will be together forever. You can do what you want, I can do what I want, and we’ll be this crazy interesting couple.'” She and Kid Rock went on to split by the end of that year.

There were plenty of other famous suitors who attempted to throw their hats into the ring. Anderson once missed a call from John F. Kennedy Jr., but never replied because she was just “too shy.” Sylvester Stallone even allegedly offered to buy her a condo and a Porsche if she would be “his No 1 girl,” but Anderson declined. “And I was like: ‘Does that mean there’s a No 2?’”

These days, Anderson is set on becoming comfortable on her own. Now living on her own on Vancouver Island, she says she won’t be dating for a while.

“I’m really clear on being alone for at least a year. It’s been scary,” she shared. “I haven’t been near my friends hardly at all, either. The capacity to be alone is the capacity to love, right? But this is going to be good for me. I’m going to be able to get through it, because now with the documentary and the book, people will see the whole character. And then — maybe — I can become a human being again.”