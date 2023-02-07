Pamela Anderson says she penned Britney Spears a ‘private letter’ to thank her for support

Pamela Anderson sent Britney Spears a private letter thanking her for her public support. (Photos: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson says she reached out to Britney Spears privately after the pop star expressed public support for her.

Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, were both released last week, allowing the Baywatch alum to tell her story (versus others telling it for her or stealing and selling her image captured in private home videos). Spears took to Instagram and declared herself “such a fan” of the Playboy cover star and praised Anderson’s sons — including Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the doc — for standing up for their mom.

Anderson, 55, told Entertainment Tonight Canada that when she heard what Spears posted, “I wrote her a letter back. Hopefully she’s received it by now, just a private letter.”

She suggested a common link between herself and the singer, who famously fought her father to end her conservatorship.

“It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you,” the Barb Wire star said. “You’re like a moneymaker. It’s painful.”

Pamela Anderson with sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee at the Jan. 30 premiere of the Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

In Spears’s post over the weekend, which has been deleted, she declared herself “such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is.” She said Anderson “gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life … unless cruelty rules the world.”

Spears was especially touched by the support Anderson’s sons, also including Dylan Jagger Lee, have shown their mother, including at the documentary screening on Jan. 30. Spears is estranged from her two teen sons, Preston and Jayden Federline. Their dad, Kevin Federline, sold an interview discussing that estrangement last year.

“I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past,” Spears wrote.

Anderson’s interview with the media outlet also included a new response to Tim Allen’s denial that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement when she was the “Tool Time” girl in the early ’90s.

Anderson on the Home Improvement set with Tim Allen, left, and Richard Karn, right, in 1992. (Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Anderson retold the story, which is in her memoir, saying, “It was the first day of filming, and I was in my dressing room and I came out, and then he came out of his dressing room and he had this robe on, and he goes [gestures opening a robe]. And then he closes it and he goes, ‘Now we’re even — I’ve seen you naked,” referring to her Playboy centerfolds, “you’ve seen me naked. Now we can start the show.’ How could you make that up?”

She added that Allen “ran back into his [dressing] room” after. She said he seemed “embarrassed” after and was “acting like a little giddy schoolboy.”

As for Allen’s denial — that “it never happened” and he “would never do such a thing” — she’s not surprised in the post-#MeToo era.

“He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in,” she said. “If he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that…’ he’d be…” (Ryan White, who directed the Netflix doc, told Yahoo he wasn’t surprised Allen denied it either.)

Anderson added that “a lot of these stories” in her book “are just the tip of the iceberg. I only talked about really pivotal moments to try to get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career. And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn’t tell every story in my life, or I’d be writing volumes.”

Of the importance of telling this story, she noted, “It was because it was my first job” as she transitioned from Playboy to acting “that I felt that was important to say.”

Anderson also said in the interview that, yes, she still has her red Baywatch swimsuit from when she played C.J. Parker from 1992 to 1997 — and it fits.

“I had a couple back then,” she revealed. “Now I only have one and it fits. I put it on every once in a while.”

Anderson on Baywatch. (Photo: Kypros/Getty Images)

She said she’s also been known to break it out for a party.

“One time I was with my friends, I was out with Luke Gilford, this photographer, and I was at a party with him. I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?’ I jumped in the shower and I came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth to mouth.”

In her memoir, Anderson wrote about an obsessed fan once breaking into her guest house and living there for days before being discovered. When she was, the woman — who had bleached her hair blond — was wearing Anderson’s Baywatch swimsuit that she apparently stole from the star’s bedroom closet.

Anderson talked in the documentary about making very little money starring in the series, which was No. 1 in the world at the time. The blonde bombshell has had money problems throughout her career though her ex-husband of 10 days has vowed to leave her $10 million in his will. While her stolen sex tape with husband Tommy Lee was the most-downloaded of its time, they turned down a payday of $5 million, saying it wasn’t for sale. They never profited from it, they have both said.

Anderson has also said, while promoting the book, that while she was negotiating a cameo in the 2017 Baywatch movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, she experienced “bullying” by producers who tried to get her to do it for free. A spokesperson for Paramount did not comment on the claim, reported in Variety.