Pamela Anderson says she ‘blocked’ out the stolen sex tape ‘to survive’ in 1st trailer from Netflix doc

Pamela Anderson reflects on the stolen sex tape saga in the first trailer for her Netflix doc, Pamela, A Love Story. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Pamela Anderson is taking “control of the narrative for the first time” in her upcoming Netflix documentary.

The first trailer for Pamela, A Love Story, has dropped, ahead of its Jan. 31 release, and shows her raw — and makeup free at times — as she tells her story. Of not holding back, she quips, “Maybe I just do all the interviews naked. There’s no mystery here.”

Off the bat, she says the reason she’s speaking out is because she’s tired of others telling her story, casting shade at Hulu’s biographical series Pam & Tommy, which told the story of her infamous honeymoon tape with first husband Tommy Lee being stolen and distributed in the early days of the internet.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” Anderson says in a voiceover. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

As the Cardigans song “Lovefool” plays, clips of Anderson’s personal archive of videos — which will document her rise to fame as a Playboy cover star and Baywatch actress as well as raising her two sons with Lee and her various relationships — flash. It will also include her personal journals kept through the years.

“I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect,” the Barb Wire and V.I.P. actress admits. “I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations — and survived them.”

She continues, “I don’t care what people think because it’s the only choice I had,” adding, “If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here. Some men think, ‘Oh, she’s the Playboy thing or this sexual person’ and they hate you for being something else… You have to be brave and you gotta use what you got.”

Later she asks, “Why can’t we all be heroes of our own life story?”

The project is helmed by Emmy-nominated documentarian Ryan White (The Case Against 8) and Anderson previously said she agreed to it at the encouragement of her sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee. Brandon serves as a producer on the project. White said Anderson turned over her personal video archive without even reviewing the tapes. Also, all four of her ex-husbands — Lee ​(1995-1998)​, Rock ​(2006-2007)​, Rick Salomon ​(2007-2008) and​ ​​(2014-2015),​ Jon Peters ​(2020-2020)​ and Dan Hayhurst ​​(2020-2022)​ — appear in the project. As for the title, she recently said, “I’m a romantic… I believe in fairy tales,” making the trailer song choice even more apt.

The day this doc drops, her memoir — Love, Pamela — will be published.