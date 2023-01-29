Pamela Anderson Names One Person She Says Treated Her With Respect – The Hamden Journal

Pamela Anderson is making the rounds, giving a series of rare, in-depth interviews to promote her new memoir and Netflix Documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.

During an interview with The Times of London, Anderson was quizzed about life and career and shared the name of the one man she believes is the only person to ever treat her with “complete and utter respect.”

“Hugh Hefner,” she told the newspaper.

Elsewhere during the interview, Anderson also discussed shooting her first Playboy cover, which she said helped her grow in confidence.

“I was painfully shy, and I hated that feeling. That’s why I did it. I just didn’t want that feeling anymore,” she said of her decision to shoot with Playboy. “Doing that first photoshoot gave me this little kind of portal on what it felt like to be a sensual woman. My sexuality was mine. I took my power back.”

Pamela, a Love Story is the first time Anderson has provided a comprehensive on-screen survey of her career. Last year, Hulu released the limited series Pam & Tommy, based on the fallout of the leak of her sex tape with Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee.

Anderson has long slammed the series, particularly its creators, who she has said did not consult her on the series. During an interview with Variety earlier this week, Anderson described the creators as “Assholes.”

“You still owe me a public apology,” she said.

Later speaking with Howard Stern, Anderson said she felt like she had been “run over” after hearing about the show.

“I remember seeing this advert for Pam & Tommy and was like, what? No one called me. I’m still alive. No one asked me. It’s nothing to do with me,” she told Stern.

“I felt kinda run over by that one. I don’t think they portrayed Tommy or I very accurately. I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard from people that it’s a very shallow representation of us. I wish they would’ve called.”