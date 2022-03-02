Pamela Anderson Is ‘Not a Victim, But a Survivor’ as She Preps Netflix Doc

Pamela Anderson Press Conference Ahead Of Big Brother Appearance – Credit: Paul Broben/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is ready to set the record straight. On Wednesday, Netflix announced an upcoming documentary film about Anderson’s “professional path and her personal journey,” straight from her perspective.

The Baywatch actress — who recently was the subject of Hulu’s biographical series Pam and Tommy — has been working on the film for “several years,” according to Netflix.

“My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” wrote the singer on a note shared on the streamer’s Twitter. “Wicked, wild, and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

The recent Hulu series about her infamous sex tape and headline-making relationship with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee brought Anderson’s personal life to the forefront of public consumption in the last several months.

Lee gave his approval for the film, telling Entertainment Tonight that “people need to know” what’s happened. However, Anderson has yet to comment about the series, and Pam and Tommy‘s showrunners and Lily James, who plays Anderson in the series, said in they never received a response from the actress when attempting to speak to her about the show.

A source told Entertainment Weekly last month that Anderson “will never, ever watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.” The source added, “She’s happy to be focused on her philanthropic efforts and wants any press she ever gets to be about that now.”

