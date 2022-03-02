A new documentary on pop culture icon Pamela Anderson from director Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Keepers) is heading to Netflix, the streamer announced today.

Anderson hinted at the news today via a cryptic post to Instagram, which read: “My life // A thousand imperfections // A million misperceptions // wicked, wild and lost // Nothing to live up to // I can only surprise you // Not a victim, but a survivor // & Alive to tell the real story.”

The untitled project is billed as the definitive documentary about the former Baywatch star, which has been years in the making. It will feature exclusive access to Anderson as well as never before seen archive footage and personal journals—serving as an intimate portrait embedded in her life as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.

White is producing with Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Brandon Thomas Lee, with Josh Braun exec producing. The production companies involved are Dorothy St Pictures and Tripod Media.

Anderson’s Instagram post can be found below.